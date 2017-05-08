Deputy superintendent of EBR Parish School District to resign

Photo: ebrschools.org

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School District announced the resignation of its deputy superintendent, Dr. Michelle Clayton, Monday.

The announcement came late in the afternoon, along with a statement from Superintendent Warren Drake.

"On a personal level, Michelle and I have worked together for over a decade, first in the Zachary Community School District and now in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Dr. Clayton is one the best educational leaders that I have ever had the pleasure to work with and she is as good a person as she is an educator," Drake said. "I wish her well in all of her future endeavors and will continue to support her both professionally and personally.

Clayton will remain in her current position until mid-June in order to allow for a smooth transition. She has served the school district for two years.