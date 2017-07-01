Deputy spots suspected burglar in traffic, makes arrest

ST. MARTINVILLE - Deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries after he was spotted in public.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Mark Journet of Arnaudville is suspected of committing several vehicle burglaries in the Celica area.

A deputy reportedly arrested Journet after he was spotted in the passenger's seat of another vehicle Saturday. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and arrested Journet without incident.

Journet was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on several burglary charges.