Deputy spots suspected burglar in traffic, makes arrest

2 hours 5 minutes 59 seconds ago July 01, 2017 Jul 1, 2017 Saturday, July 01 2017 July 01, 2017 5:04 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ST. MARTINVILLE - Deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries after he was spotted in public.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Mark Journet of Arnaudville is suspected of committing several vehicle burglaries in the Celica area. 

A deputy reportedly arrested Journet after he was spotted in the passenger's seat of another vehicle Saturday. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and arrested Journet without incident.

Journet was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on several burglary charges.

