Deputy speaks out about Florida school shooting

1 hour 42 seconds ago Monday, June 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The former sheriff's deputy who has been widely criticized for his actions during a mass shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school will break his silence during a two-part interview on NBC's "Today Show."

The segment will air Tuesday morning. NBC says in a news release that anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Scot Peterson if he would acknowledge that "he missed it" by standing outside the building as a gunman fired an AR-15 assault-style rifle into classrooms. Peterson tells Guthrie he "lives with that."

Peterson retired from the Broward Sheriff's Office after surveillance video showed him outside the building where the shooting occurred.

He never confronted the shooter. During the interview, Peterson calls the students "my kids" and says that knowing what he now knows, he would have "been in that building in a heartbeat."

