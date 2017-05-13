Deputy shoots, kills Metairie man on I-10 in Alabama

Photo: WWL-TV

BAY MINETTE, Ala. - A Louisiana man has died after being shot by a police officer on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County.



Authorities say 35-year-old Jonathan Victor, of Metairie, died early Saturday following a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy at about 5 p.m. Friday about 10 miles from the Florida state line.



Victor was flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile, following the shooting. He died about 1 a.m. Saturday.



Joseph Dejoie, of Pensacola, Florida, tells Al.com that he saw a car in a ditch, a fire truck, an ambulance and several sheriff's units. He says he then saw a man exit a vehicle with something in his hand. That's when he says he heard four to five gunshots.



The sheriff's office hasn't released the circumstances surrounding the shooting.