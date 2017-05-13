65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy shoots, kills Metairie man on I-10 in Alabama

3 hours 9 minutes 41 seconds ago May 13, 2017 May 13, 2017 Saturday, May 13 2017 May 13, 2017 8:34 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

BAY MINETTE, Ala. - A Louisiana man has died after being shot by a police officer on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jonathan Victor, of Metairie, died early Saturday following a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy at about 5 p.m. Friday about 10 miles from the Florida state line.

Victor was flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile, following the shooting. He died about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Joseph Dejoie, of Pensacola, Florida, tells Al.com that he saw a car in a ditch, a fire truck, an ambulance and several sheriff's units. He says he then saw a man exit a vehicle with something in his hand. That's when he says he heard four to five gunshots.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days