Deputy shares picture of iced squad car in Livingston Parish

 DENHAM SPRINGS – Sheriff's deputies patrolling overnight shared images of frozen highways and even icicle hanging from their squad cars.

Temperatures dropped to one degree by Wednesday morning after the windchill was factored into the forecast. Even as the sun rose, most streets were dangerously iced or slick.

The sheriff's office shared a few pictures on Facebook.

There were no major issues reported other than road closures.

