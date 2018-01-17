Deputy shares picture of iced squad car in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS – Sheriff's deputies patrolling overnight shared images of frozen highways and even icicle hanging from their squad cars.

Temperatures dropped to one degree by Wednesday morning after the windchill was factored into the forecast. Even as the sun rose, most streets were dangerously iced or slick.

Click HERE for the latest forecast. Click HERE for the latest traffic information.

The sheriff's office shared a few pictures on Facebook.

There were no major issues reported other than road closures.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz