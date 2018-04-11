Deputy's hospitalized daughter made honorary SWAT team member

73°
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

GONZALES - An 8-year-old girl recovering from a recent car accident was made an honorary member by the East Baton Rouge Parish SWAT team on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Benjamin Teekell lost his 5-year-old daughter, Addisyn Teekell, in a crash Friday night. His 8-year-old daughter, Ashtyn, is still in the hospital recovering from the accident.

On Wednesday, Ashtyn received a surprise visit from the EBRSO SWAT team. Her family says the visit "put her in a happy place" and "calmed her down."

                                 

A fund has been opened by the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office to help support Deputy Teekell and his family during this difficult time. Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so at any Regions Bank in the name of the fund "Teekell Family Benefit Account."

The crash remains under investigation.

