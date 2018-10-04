Deputy pushes woman home after broken down wheelchair leaves her stranded

LANCASTER, CA - Deputies in California helped a woman after her wheelchair broke down in the middle of the road.

According to a post on social media, Deputies Chapman and Montanez were called to a traffic hazard. When they arrived, they found an elderly woman sitting in a wheelchair on the side of the road.

The Lancaster Sheriff's Station said, the motorized wheelchair had run out of power and stranded the woman. The deputies offered to give her a ride, but the woman didn't want to leave the wheelchair behind.

At that point, Montanez stepped up and said he would push the woman home. The deputy pushed the woman about a mile in full uniform and boots.