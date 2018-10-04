85°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputy pushes woman home after broken down wheelchair leaves her stranded
LANCASTER, CA - Deputies in California helped a woman after her wheelchair broke down in the middle of the road.
According to a post on social media, Deputies Chapman and Montanez were called to a traffic hazard. When they arrived, they found an elderly woman sitting in a wheelchair on the side of the road.
The Lancaster Sheriff's Station said, the motorized wheelchair had run out of power and stranded the woman. The deputies offered to give her a ride, but the woman didn't want to leave the wheelchair behind.
At that point, Montanez stepped up and said he would push the woman home. The deputy pushed the woman about a mile in full uniform and boots.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bus driver in trouble after yelling profanity at students on bus
-
Deputy pushes woman home after broken down wheelchair leaves her stranded
-
Woman suspected in deadly poisoning indicted for murder in East Baton Rouge
-
Dos Equis promises free beer for fans of winning team amid Les...
-
Permit office shocked to learn about Restore Louisiana elevation requirement