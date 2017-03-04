65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputy Nick Tullier visited by his sons; family gives update on recovery

50 minutes 18 seconds ago March 04, 2017 Mar 4, 2017 Saturday, March 04 2017 March 04, 2017 4:45 PM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE- Deputy Nick Tullier's two sons paid him a visit in the hospital Friday night.

The family shared an update on the Nick Tullier Strong Facebook page, showing the visit from his sons Trent and Gage.

Deputy Tullier was shot and injured in an ambush in July on Airline Highway. He spent months hospitalized in Baton Rouge before moving to The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center.

report Tuesday said Tullier is learning to walk and speak again after his injuries confined him to a hospital bed for several months.

Along with the photos, the page also shared an update on the deputy's recovery. The hospital will increase Tullier's normal nutrition intake and, if all goes well, will take the deputy off of antibiotics Monday.

