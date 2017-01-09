Deputy killed responding to manhunt identified

Image from WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities have identified the Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in a motorcycle crash when responding to a massive manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police sergeant.



The sheriff's office said Monday that he is 35-year-old Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.



Lewis was killed when his motorcycle collided with a van as he was responding to a manhunt for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.



Loyd is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton of the Orlando Police Department.



Lewis had been with the sheriff's office for 11 years and Sheriff Jerry Demings described him as "a gentle giant."



The sheriff's office says he had played football for the University of Central Florida.