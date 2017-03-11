Deputy-involved shooting in Plaquemine following attempted traffic stop

PLAQUEMINE – Crews are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting on LA 1 and Government Street that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a car tried to drive through a road block. Stassi said the car was driven by Gregory Hardin, who has been arrested multiple times for drug trafficking. According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, when deputies tried to stop the vehicle, Hardin accelerated past them and that is when one deputy fired two shots. A woman, who was in the passenger's seat of the vehicle, was struck in the elbow.

According to the sheriff, an 18-month old child was in the car and drugs were found in the car also. Louisiana State Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Stassi says that the deputy who fired the shots has been placed on paid administrative leave until State Police finish their investigation.

Stassi told WBRZ that he is thankful that no one was killed.

"This is not always the outcome we look for, but everybody is still alive," he said.

LA 1 has been closed to one lane as law enforcement process the scene.

