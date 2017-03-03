71°
Deputy injured in motorcycle crash on Hooper Road

March 03, 2017
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon. 

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Hooper Road at Foster Drive.

Authorities say that a car pulled out in front of the deputy's motorcycle.

The deputy was transported from the scene with a broken shoulder.  

