Deputy injured in motorcycle crash on Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE – An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Hooper Road at Foster Drive.
Authorities say that a car pulled out in front of the deputy's motorcycle.
The deputy was transported from the scene with a broken shoulder.
