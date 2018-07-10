Deputy in Iberville Parish under investigation for sexual assault

IBERVILLE PARISH - Officers are investigating a sexual battery complaint against an Iberville Parish deputy, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The victim reported the incident to the Port Allen Police Department on Tuesday evening, sources said.

Iberville Parish Brett Stassi says the accused deputy was taken off duty Tuesday, and his credentials have been seized while an investigation is conducted. Officials say the allegation did not happen while the deputy was on duty, and he reportedly knew the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.