82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy in Iberville Parish under investigation for sexual assault

2 hours 42 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 July 10, 2018 7:55 PM July 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Officers are investigating a sexual battery complaint against an Iberville Parish deputy, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The victim reported the incident to the Port Allen Police Department on Tuesday evening, sources said.

Iberville Parish Brett Stassi says the accused deputy was taken off duty Tuesday, and his credentials have been seized while an investigation is conducted. Officials say the allegation did not happen while the deputy was on duty, and he reportedly knew the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days