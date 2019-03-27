Deputy helps restore WWII veteran's damaged medals

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A deputy with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office helped restore an area WWII veteran's medals after they were damaged in storage.

According to the sheriff's office, Jackson Chiasson enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1944. He served 27 months.

For his service, Chiasson was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal with three service stars, and the Philippine Liberation Medal with two service stars.

After recently hearing that Chiasson's medals were damaged, LSPO Reserve Lt. Tim Wisinger stepped in to help restore them. Wisinger is described as a WWII historian and collector.

"The people of that generation are truly the greatest Americans," Wisinger said. "They gave up their lives to go to war to save not just the USA, but the entire world."