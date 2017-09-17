85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy given medal after shootout that killed 2

1 hour 22 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, September 17 2017 Sep 17, 2017 September 17, 2017 5:54 PM September 17, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Panolian
WATER VALLEY, Miss. - A Mississippi sheriff has given a deputy a medal for bravery, three months after a shootout in which he was wounded and a Missouri man and woman were killed.
  
WTVA-TV reports that Yalobusha County sheriff's Deputy Thomas West received the medal at a banquet Saturday night.
  
Authorities have told news media that that he had just found a stolen all-terrain vehicle in some woods when someone started shooting at him from behind it.
  
Birdshot hit his arm and just above his bullet-proof vest, and grazed his neck and arms.
  
Two other officers joined him.
  
News media reported that a man died at the scene and a woman died at a hospital.
  
They were identified as Missourie residents: 41-year-old Robert Berube of Windsor and 24-year-old Jamie Dougan of Raytown.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days