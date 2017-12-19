Deputy doubling as daiquiri shop worker arrested for pulling badge on customers

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities arrested an Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy after she pulled out her badge at her other job.

Dernisha Harvey, 26, was arrested Sunday for malfeasance by abuse of office after pulling out her badge and threatening to arrest a pair of customers during a dispute over a bill, according to WWL-TV.

Harvey was working as a "shot girl" at a daiquiri shop on Bourbon Street when two customers argued with her about a $40 tab over drinks, according to the police report. Authorities said there was a "verbal altercation," at which point Harvey pulled out a law enforcement badge, showed it to them and stated they needed to pay her or the customers would be arrested.

Harvey was the one who ended up being arrested after the customers flagged down two police officers to report the incident.

“There's a state statute that says that an officer cannot use their credentials for their own personal enrichment,” said Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “So she’s working there and allegedly trying to collect a bill and threatening to use her law enforcement authority to arrest somebody. Now a police report will be generated and the district attorney’s office will determine if there’s sufficient evidence to go forward with a prosecution.”

Harvey was released from the parish prison after posting a $2,500 bond. Authorities say that Harvey, a guard at the parish jail since 2015, has been suspended without pay pending further review of the case.