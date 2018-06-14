Latest Weather Blog
Deputy comes to little girl's rescue with new princess doll
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has hailed one of their deputies "Prince Charming," going out of his way to replace a girl's lost doll.
Cpl. T.J. Schlesinger came across a post about a little girl named Delilah losing her favorite doll, Princess Tiana from the Disney movie "The Princess and the Frog."
According to a Facebook post from STPSO, Cpl. Schlesinger wanted to buy Delilah a new doll when he saw how sad she was. When he could not find the doll in local stores, Cpl. Schlesinger ordered one from out of state.
"We are all very thankful for Office Schlesinger's selfless and courageous heroics!" Megan Pursell, who posted the original message, said. "Princess Tiana is home!"
Cpl. Schlesinger also gave Delilah a badge, naming her a Junior Deputy of STPSO.
