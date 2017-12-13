Deputy charged with D.W.I. after early morning crash

GRAND BAYOU- Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a uniformed patrol deputy following a one vehicle crash near Grand Bayou early this morning.

Authorities said 22-year-old Joseph Repp, had been a deputy for the past four months with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a report of a vehicle crash at approximately 5 a.m. A follow up investigation indicated that Repp, who was off duty and in his patrol unit, ran into a ditch.

Repp, according to authorities, is accused of leaving the scene. He was apprehended and arrested a short time later.

Authorities transported Repp to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he was administered a breathalyzer test and registered a .09.

Repp is charged with D.W.I, careless operation and hit and run. According to authorities, Repp's employment with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office was immediately terminated.