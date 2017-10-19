81°
Deputy captures black bear on camera, warns him not to stir up trouble

Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

KINGS BEACH, CA- A video of a deputy's lighthearted run-in with a large black bear is making the rounds on social media.

The Placer County Sheriff's Department posted the video on their Facebook page late Wednesday morning. In the video, the bear can be seen snooping around businesses in a California town north of Lake Tahoe. 

A deputy passing by the storefronts north captured the loiterer on camera. The deputy then shines his spotlight on the bear before giving a few words of warning.

"Hey, big boy. Don't be breaking into any of them businesses," the officer cautioned.

The bear appeared to take the warning to heart, as he quickly ran into some nearby bushes and vanished into the night.

At the time of this post, the deputy's video has been viewed about 500,000 times on Facebook.

