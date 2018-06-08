Deputy arrested after investigation suggests he hid drugs for inmates

Photo: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office

FRANKLINTON - A Washington Parish sheriff's deputy was arrested following an investigation into inmates having access to illegal narcotics, according to Louisiana State Police.

Deputy Joe Wayne Sandifer was charged with possession of marijuana, activities regarding contraband in a penal institutions, and malfeasance in office.

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office requested detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation investigate, after word got out that inmates were using illegal narcotics while under a deputy's supervision.

Preliminary details revealed Sandifer was aware of narcotics used by inmates and trustees assigned to the department's motor pool while under his supervision. It also revealed Sandifer would hide drugs in his assigned department vehicle for the inmates and trustees. A search of Sandifer's vehicle revealed a small amount of hidden narcotics.

Online records showed Sandifer was being held on an $11,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are pending.