Latest Weather Blog
Deputy accused of sneaking drugs into East Baton Rouge Prison
BATON ROUGE - A deputy was fired from his job at the parish prison and subsequently booked into that same prison after it was discovered he planned to deliver drugs to prisoners, investigators say.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Christopher Washington was arrested Thursday after prison staff was informed of the alleged plan. Administration was told that Washington was communicating with someone outside the prison concerning picking up narcotics and tobacco for inmates.
Detectives were informed Washington was scheduled to make a delivery of drugs into the prison Thursday and interviewed him when he arrived. The sheriff's office says Washington admitted he was bringing Mojo and tobacco on behalf of at least three inmates for payment, adding that he was promised to be paid $1,000 per transaction but had only received $150 to date.
Detectives searched Washington’s vehicle and discovered 668.2 grams of Tobacco , 94.4 grams of Mojo and 7.5 grams of Crystal Meth.
He was charged with Distribution of Mojo (Synthetic Marijuana), Distribution of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband Into a Penal Institution and Malfeasance in Office. He was employed at the prison for approximately nine months.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Board members want patience with downtown library
-
Two victims, including pregnant woman, injured in shooting near Istrouma High School
-
Teachers demand more be done when it comes to supplemental pay
-
One transported after shooting near Istrouma High School
-
Updated security system donated to East Baton Rouge school