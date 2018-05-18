Deputy accused of sneaking drugs into East Baton Rouge Prison

BATON ROUGE - A deputy was fired from his job at the parish prison and subsequently booked into that same prison after it was discovered he planned to deliver drugs to prisoners, investigators say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Christopher Washington was arrested Thursday after prison staff was informed of the alleged plan. Administration was told that Washington was communicating with someone outside the prison concerning picking up narcotics and tobacco for inmates.

Detectives were informed Washington was scheduled to make a delivery of drugs into the prison Thursday and interviewed him when he arrived. The sheriff's office says Washington admitted he was bringing Mojo and tobacco on behalf of at least three inmates for payment, adding that he was promised to be paid $1,000 per transaction but had only received $150 to date.

Detectives searched Washington’s vehicle and discovered 668.2 grams of Tobacco , 94.4 grams of Mojo and 7.5 grams of Crystal Meth.

He was charged with Distribution of Mojo (Synthetic Marijuana), Distribution of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband Into a Penal Institution and Malfeasance in Office. He was employed at the prison for approximately nine months.