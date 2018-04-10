Deputies: Woman injured in overnight night shooting

NEW IBERIA- Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of W. Pershing Street around 10 p.m. It is believed that an unknown suspect shot at a male who was outside a home when the bullet struck a 24-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not been able to locate the intended victim and there is no suspect at this time.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.