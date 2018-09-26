Deputies warn of suspected con artist in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Area law enforcement is warning of a man believed to be posing as a stockbroker in order scam residents.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Anthony Colley is accused of taking advantage of a number of people in the parish. Investigators believe he's been pretending to be an employee of Goodfaith Services, which does not appear to be real business in the area, and taking money from unsuspecting victims.

Deputies say they've already spoken to a number of Colley's victims and ask that anyone else who has "invested" with him call the sheriff's office at (225) 638-5445.