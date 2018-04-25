Deputies warn of scammers posing as utility workers

ASCENSION PARISH- Authorities are warning residents of scammers posing as electric company employees and stealing from homes.

According to a release, deputies have received at least two reports of three Hispanic men approaching area residents and representing themselves as employees of an electric utility company.

Authorities say the scammers enter resident's homes saying they need to inspect the home for upcoming work.

“We urge citizens to verify a worker’s credentials with any company before allowing them inside your residence,” said Chief Deputy Bobby Webre. "If they’re unable to be verified, dial 911 immediately."

The men will attempt to distract the homeowner while another scammer enters the home and steals items or money from the victim.

The scammers appear to be driving a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.