Deputies warn of scam circulating in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Deputies are warning residents about a scammer pretending to be with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to a release, the caller tells the victim they have missed a court appearance and a warrant has been issued for their arrest. In order to fix the problem, the caller says the victim must pay a fee.

Authorities believe the caller is targeting residents with day jobs. According to the release, the caller appears to target those people in the hopes that the potential victim will be too busy to verify the call and will follow their instructions.

LSPO says it will not call to inform a resident that have missed a court appearance, notify a person of an active warrant, or attempt to get money. LSPO also does not accept payments in the form of gift cards or money grams.

If you feel you are the target of a scam, call LSPO at 225- 686-2241.