Deputies use Doritos to lure wayward pig back home

2 hours 37 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, October 15 2018 Oct 15, 2018 October 15, 2018 6:42 AM October 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HIGHLAND, Calif. (AP) - Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig "the size of a mini horse" back home.

The pig was running around a neighborhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office received the call Saturday. One of the deputies had Doritos in her lunch bag. Video shows the deputy leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.

Since deputies had responded to previous calls about the pig, they knew where to take him. He was returned to his pen, and deputies secured the gate.

