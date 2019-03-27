Deputies: Uncle shoots nephew Wednesday afternoon

LIVONIA - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a rural area of Pointe Coupee Parish Wednesday.

Sources said the victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the stomach. The shooting happened near Livonia.

The sheriff's office said the victim is the nephew of the person who shot him. Authorities said the gunman was waiting for deputies in his wheelchair when they arrived and was immediately detained.

It's not clear why the uncle shot his nephew, who was last listed in critical condition after being flown to a hospital by an emergency helicopter.

Names of those involved were not released.

