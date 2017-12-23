Deputies still seeking information on identity of 2016 St. Martin homicide suspects

ST. MARTIN PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are still seeking information on the identity of two suspects after a 43-year-old man was killed at his home in St. Martin Parish last year.

According to the St. Martin Sheriff's Office, on December 23, 2016, around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 1100 block of Orchard Park Drive in Cecilia, La. in reference to a homicide.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the deceased male as the homeowner, Lionel Potier, 43, of Cecilia.

Surveillance footage shows two unidentified black male subjects fleeing the property shortly before the 911 call was received, according to the Sheriff's Office.

One suspect is described as a 5'7"-5'10" black male, between 180-200 pounds. The second is described as a 5'7"-6' black male, between 180-200 pounds, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information as to the identity of these two individuals is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 394-3071.