74°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies shot teen who pointed gun at authorities
SULPHUR - A Louisiana sheriff says his deputies shot a 19-year-old man who was arguing with his mother and pointing his gun at them.
News outlets report that Austin L. Rackley, of Sulphur, was shot in the neck Monday night and later hospitalized in stable condition.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says two deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a call that a man was holding a gun to his head. He says they ordered him to put down the gun, but instead he pointed it at them, prompting them to fire.
Officials didn't say how many times Rackley was shot. Neither have they released the races of those involved. Rackley now faces charges of aggravated assault and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unwanted FEMA trailers blocks home repairs
-
Teen suspect who shot 11-year-old charged with negligent injuring
-
Dispute continues over Baker Police Chief's salary
-
Lapsed car insurance fine strikes nerve with flood victim
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Chief defends officer who placed female student in headlock