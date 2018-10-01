77°
Deputies: Sex offender arrested, accused of rape
LAFOURCHE - A registered sex offender is facing charges after authorities say he raped two victims.
In late July, juvenile detectives began investigating 34-year-old Timothy Falgout after learning about possible abuse. Through the investigation, detectives discovered that Falgout allegedly raped two juveniles on more than one occasion.
Falgout was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on two counts of first-degree rape.
According to deputies, Falgout is a registered sex offender due to a 2004 conviction of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
