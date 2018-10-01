77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies: Sex offender arrested, accused of rape

3 hours 27 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 October 01, 2018 5:49 AM October 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE - A registered sex offender is facing charges after authorities say he raped two victims.

In late July, juvenile detectives began investigating 34-year-old Timothy Falgout after learning about possible abuse. Through the investigation, detectives discovered that Falgout allegedly raped two juveniles on more than one occasion.

Falgout was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on two counts of first-degree rape.

According to deputies, Falgout is a registered sex offender due to a 2004 conviction of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days