Latest Weather Blog
Deputies seize drugs, more than $4,000 from Lafayette residence
LAFAYETTE - Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office seized $142,447 in illegal narcotics following a searching of a residence.
According to KATC, agents executed a search warrant at a location in the 100 block of Darteze Drive on March 22. At the scene, authorities found various illegal narcotics, three guns, and $4,186.00 in U.S. currency.
Authorities arrested 23-year-old Carlos Peter Angelo Soprano following the search.
He is facing several charges including possession with intent to distribute THC butter, Psilocybin and MDMA; possession of THC oil; possession with intent to distribute Cocaine; possession of Amphetamine tablets; three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Women Praying for Women: Prayer brunch set for Saturday
-
Home buyout process continues in Ascension Parish
-
Louisiana medical marijuana backers demand product by May 15
-
Appraisal reports almost complete for Gonzales federal buyout project
-
Teens caught breaking into pawn shop overnight; more than a dozen stolen...