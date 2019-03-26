Deputies seize drugs, more than $4,000 from Lafayette residence

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office seized $142,447 in illegal narcotics following a searching of a residence.

According to KATC, agents executed a search warrant at a location in the 100 block of Darteze Drive on March 22. At the scene, authorities found various illegal narcotics, three guns, and $4,186.00 in U.S. currency.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Carlos Peter Angelo Soprano following the search.

He is facing several charges including possession with intent to distribute THC butter, Psilocybin and MDMA; possession of THC oil; possession with intent to distribute Cocaine; possession of Amphetamine tablets; three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.