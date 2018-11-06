Deputies seize dozens of stolen credit cards, checkbooks in 'Felony Lane Gang' arrests

BATON ROUGE - Three members of a criminal group operating across state lines were arrested in West Baton Rouge Monday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the suspects were booked in connection with several vehicle burglaries outside of fitness centers in the Baton Rouge area earlier that same morning. The sheriff's office says investigators were able to use surveillance video to identify the suspects' vehicle and track the thieves down to a hotel in West Baton Rouge Parish.

There, deputies arrested 30-year-old Keith Smith, 31-year-old Willie Reaves and 28-year-old Jocelyne Jean Pierre. All three are Florida natives.

Inside the hotel room, deputies found numerous stolen checkbooks, driver's licenses and credit cards. Investigators believe the some of the recovered items were stolen from other states as well, including Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas.

In recent years, the sheriff's office says it has had numerous run-ins with the Felony Lane Gang, which is notorious for stealing victims' identities. EBR deputies are now working with other state agencies on cases possibly linked to the group.