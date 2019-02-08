81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies seize 'considerable' amount of meth during traffic stop

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man following a traffic stop near Labadieville earlier this week.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday narcotics agents saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation on LA 1 and initiated a stop. While talking with the driver, Wesley Bass, authorities discovered he didn't have a driver's license.

While Bass was speaking with authorities, agents noticed he seemed nervous. During a search, a "considerable" amount of meth was seized.

Bass was arrested and charged with a traffic violation, a probation/parole violation, and possession with the intent to distribute meth. His bond is set at $15,000.

