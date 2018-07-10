87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies seeking trio of suspects after vehicle stolen from Walmart parking lot

Tuesday, July 10 2018
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say three people carrying a strange "device" stole a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot on the Fourth of July.

Accoridng to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was stolen just after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at Cortana Place. Deputies say two of the suspects, a white man and woman were seen walking around the store just before the theft. The man was seen carrying around a MacBook while the woman had an orange device in her hand which she was "tampering" with, the sheriff's office said.

After a while, the two met up with a black male outside the store and hopped into a burgundy van that had previously been reported stolen. The trio then drove around the parking lot for some time before pulling up alongside the victim's black 2007 Infinity. The woman then gets into the victim's vehicle and drives off.

A sheriff's office spokesperson tells WBRZ that it's still unclear what function the device may have served.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.

