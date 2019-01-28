Deputies seeking thieves who stole equipment from Ascension Parish Lowe's

GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects who allegedly stole items from a home improvement store in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the theft happened at the Lowe's on Airline Highway on Dec. 27. Deputies say the two suspects, a man and a woman, stole a Husqvarna leaf blower and a Craftsman inverter.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 225-621-4636.