68°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies seeking thieves who stole equipment from Ascension Parish Lowe's
GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects who allegedly stole items from a home improvement store in Ascension Parish.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the theft happened at the Lowe's on Airline Highway on Dec. 27. Deputies say the two suspects, a man and a woman, stole a Husqvarna leaf blower and a Craftsman inverter.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome shows support during ExxonMobil turmoil
-
Sunday Journal celebrates Catholic Schools Week
-
Security camera spots man trying to break into local gun store
-
Deputies seeking thieves who stole equipment from Ascension Parish Lowe's
-
BRAC offical discusses ITEP, impact on expemptions for residents