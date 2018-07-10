90°
Deputies seeking teen involved in overnight Denham Springs shooting

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a suspect tied to a shooting that occurred overnight.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired along Buddy Ellis Road late Monday/early Tuesday night.

The suspect was later identified as 18-year-old Preston Dukes of Denham Springs. Authorities say Dukes fled the area when the sheriff's office arrived on scene. 

Officials say the victim in the shooting sustained injuries that are not life threatening.

Anyone with information on Dukes' whereabouts should contact LPSO at (225) 686-2241.

