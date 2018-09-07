79°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies seeking suspicious man seen wandering Ascension Parish neighborhood
GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a man who was seen wandering around an Ascension Parish subdivision late at night.
Surveillance video taken around 3 a.m. Aug. 20 shows the man walking up to the front door of one of the houses in the Legacy Oaks neighborhood and inspecting it with a flashlight. Nothing appeared to be stolen or damaged, but deputies are now looking for the individual seen in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies seeking suspicious man seen wandering Ascension Parish neighborhood
-
LSU unveils 'The Chute', a new premium drinking spot in Tiger Stadium
-
Two former fraternity members plead no contest in LSU hazing case
-
Three arrested, four motorcycles recovered after Gonzales burglary
-
Downtown library fix will cost about $1.9 million