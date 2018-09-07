79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies seeking suspicious man seen wandering Ascension Parish neighborhood

Friday, September 07 2018
GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a man who was seen wandering around an Ascension Parish subdivision late at night.

Surveillance video taken around 3 a.m. Aug. 20 shows the man walking up to the front door of one of the houses in the Legacy Oaks neighborhood and inspecting it with a flashlight. Nothing appeared to be stolen or damaged, but deputies are now looking for the individual seen in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

