Deputies seeking suspects involved in two Best Buy armed robberies

BATON ROUGE- Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in two separate armed robberies.

According to EBRSO, the first incident occurred on Jan. 21 at Best Buy on Millerville Road. Both suspects stole items from the store; deputies say that when approached by store employees, the suspects threatened them with a weapon. The suspects fled the store in a white four-door vehicle with no license plate.

The second robbery occurred on Feb. 1 at Best Buy on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Again, the suspects stole items and threatened employees with a weapon before fleeing in a black SUV with no license plate.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5000.