Deputies seeking suspects in Amite Quickway burglary

By: Jeremy Krail
AMITE - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking three suspects connected to a burglary that took place at a Quickway Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the three unidentified suspects entered the Quickway Food Store on Highway 16 between midnight and 3 a.m.. Upon entering, the three grabbed cigarettes and alcohol before running out of the store and leaving the area on foot.

Sheriff Edwards is asking anyone who is able to identify the subjects in these photographs to contact authorities.

