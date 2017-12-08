Deputies seeking suspect in snow-day armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - It turns out not even the joy of snow can put a halt to crime in the capital area.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed the Circle K on Jones Creek Road at gunpoint during Baton Rouge's snowy Friday. The sheriff's office says the robber entered the store armed with a pistol and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male between age 20 and 25, with a dark complexion and 'tapered style' haircut. He was seen leaving the area in a silver Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000.