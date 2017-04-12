Deputies seeking suspect for attempted murder in Iberia Parish

Photo: IPSO

NEW IBERIA - Deputies are seeking a man wanted for attempted murder after he shot a man in the leg during a fight Monday.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Reginald Peters Jr. reportedly shot the 31-year-old victim during a fight on South Hopkins Street Monday. Investigators believe Peters pulled out the handgun and shot the victim once before running away from the scene.

Deputies say Peters is a 5'7" black male and weighs about 150 lbs. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office says Peters should be considered armed and dangerous. Individuals should not attempt to apprehend Peters and should call the sheriff's office at 369-3711 if they have any information.