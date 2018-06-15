77°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies seeking missing Gonzales woman
GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a Gonzales woman who went missing earlier this week.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Julie Moak was last seen by family Wednesday. She was seen driving her silver 2008 Infiniti G35 with the license plate 100 ASU.
Anyone with information o Moak's whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities at 225-344-7868.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
-
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
-
Hotel room sales tax increase proposal to appear on ballot in Gonzales
-
Singing pizza guy delivering dinner and a show to EBR residents
-
Man seen sneaking around EBR suburb, peering into homes in the early...
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern