Deputies seeking missing Gonzales woman

GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a Gonzales woman who went missing earlier this week.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Julie Moak was last seen by family Wednesday. She was seen driving her silver 2008 Infiniti G35 with the license plate 100 ASU.

Anyone with information o Moak's whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities at 225-344-7868.