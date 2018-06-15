77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies seeking missing Gonzales woman

3 hours 46 minutes ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 June 15, 2018 7:34 PM June 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a Gonzales woman who went missing earlier this week.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Julie Moak was last seen by family Wednesday. She was seen driving her silver 2008 Infiniti G35 with the license plate 100 ASU.

Anyone with information o Moak's whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities at 225-344-7868.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days