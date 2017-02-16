Deputies seeking man who robbed North Mall Dr. Sam's Club

BATON ROUGE – Deputies are looking for the man they say robbed a Sam’s Club on North Mall Drive Wednesday night.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the front door of the Sam’s Club around 6:30 p.m. and told a greeter that he had a gun. He told the greeter not to move as he pushed a shopping cart to the TV section near the entrance.

The man then exited the store with a Vizio TV and loaded it into the bed of an older model pickup truck. He fled the scene at a high rate of speed toward Siegen Lane.

Deputies describe the suspect as a older black male wearing white shoes, faded blue jeans, blue jacket and a black and white skull cap. The suspect’s vehicle is a dark colored older model Chevrolet “Show truck” with dark tinted windows and a chrome grill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000.