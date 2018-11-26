44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies seeking man who held up Circle K near Perkins Rowe

3 hours 14 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 November 26, 2018 5:29 PM November 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint Sunday night. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened at the Circle K on Perkins Road near Bluebonnet around 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say the man walked in, produced a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the cashier.

Surveillance video captured a snapshot of the main pointing the weapon at the employee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days