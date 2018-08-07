Deputies seeking man accused of theft, may be using fake identity

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for a man accused of forgery and theft.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Naquinton Wilson is believed to be in possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes. He may also be going by the name Kenneth Allen.

Little info was made available at the time of this post.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.