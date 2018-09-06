80°
Deputies seeking Baton Rouge woman who escaped custody in Avoyelles Parish

COTTONPORT - Deputies are searching for a Baton Rouge woman who escaped a correctional center in Avoyelles Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, it was discovered Latoya Batiste was missing from the facility in Cottonport during a bed count Thursday morning.

Batiste is a pre-trial detainee booked with accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Deputies say her home at the time of her original arrest was on Industrial Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

She's believed to have ties to Pointe Coupee Parish as well.

Anyone with information as to Batiste's whereabouts is asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000 or your local authorities.

