Deputies seeking 'armed and dangerous' teens involved in shooting on Audubon Bridge this week

3 hours 27 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, December 20 2018 Dec 20, 2018 December 20, 2018 12:07 PM December 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

VENTRESS - Deputies are looking for two 17-year-olds involved in a shooting on the Audubon Bridge in Pointe Coupee Parish earlier this week.

According to the sheriff's office, the shots were fired on the bridge Tuesday night. Deputies are searching for the two teenage suspects, identified as Jeriontai Webb and Darren Butler.

Both are wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Officials say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-694-3737.

