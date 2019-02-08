Deputies searching for wanted juvenile arrest woman on drug charges

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities arrested a woman on drug charges after searching a home for a wanted juvenile.

According to a news release from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Rebecca Concienne was arrested Thursday. Deputies were dispatched to a home in Bayou L'Ourse in connection with a wanted juvenile from another jurisdiction.

At the scene, authorities encountered Concienne. The woman denied knowing where the juvenile was. Deputies were granted consent to search the home and found the juvenile hiding under a bed.

During the search, deputies noted a strong smell of suspected marijuana. They asked to search for narcotics, but Concienne refused.

Agents were able to secure a warrant and ended up searching the home. Deputies found marijuana, meth, and associated paraphernalia.

Concienne was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.