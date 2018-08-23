73°
Deputies searching for wannabe thief after attempted robbery at hotel

Thursday, August 23 2018
BATON ROUGE- Deputies are searching for a man who attempted to rob a hotel.

According to authorities, the crime happened on August 22 at the Hampton Inn on Rieger Road. Reports state, that the suspect went behind the counter and pulled on a cash drawer until it broke open.

At that point, the suspect started taking out the cash, until a nearby employee interrupted him. After that, he fled the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

