Deputies searching for two escaped Tangipahoa inmates

AMITE - Two inmates have escaped the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and remain at large.

According Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Christopher Woolridge, 23, and Daeshawn Woolridge, 20, escaped at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Surveillance footage confirmed a jail breach in which the Woolridge brothers were seen exiting the grounds, leaving their jail uniforms behind.

The two were last seen near Bennett Rd. and McCoy Ln.



With the assistance of Homeland Security, Louisiana State Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Amite PD, Hammond PD, and St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, all efforts are in effect to locate the inmates.

Anyone with information regarding the escape or the whereabouts of the two subjects is asked to call 800.554.5245.