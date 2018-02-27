71°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for TV shoplifter
RACELAND- Authorities are looking for a man who walked out of an area Walmart without paying for a large- screen TV.
The theft occurred Feb. 24 at the Walmart Supercenter in Raceland. The shoplifter fled the scene in a white four-door Chevrolet truck.
Deputies obtained surveillance photos of the shoplifter and the truck.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-743-7433.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana